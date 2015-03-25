Switzerland: couple killed, baby injured as cable car crashes onto wooded clif

Swiss police say a couple was killed and their one-year old child seriously injured when the cable car they were traveling on fell onto a wooded cliff.

Police in central Schwyz canton (state) say the accident happened Saturday afternoon as the car headed downhill from its top station at Alp Baerlaui. The car came off its cable about 900 meters (985 yards) into its journey and dropped about 30 meters (nearly 100 feet).

The couple sustained fatal injuries in the fall. Police say the baby, which was being carried in a rucksack, was protected from the worst of the impact but still suffered serious injuries.

Police say the cable car is designed for transporting goods and wasn't supposed to carry people. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the accident.