Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Boy, 7, killed in Switzerland after igloo he built collapses

The boy and his father built the igloo in the eastern town of Tarasp

New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 7-year-old boy was killed in Switzerland when his homemade igloo caved in on him, police said Wednesday.

The accident occurred Tuesday while the boy was with his father in the igloo they built in the eastern Switzerland town of Tarasp.

TEXAS MEDICAL EXAMINER'S OFFICE EXPECTS INCREASE IN COLD WEATHER-RELATED DEATHS, REQUESTS REFRIGERATED DEATHS

Police in the Graubuenden region said they were both buried in the collapse, but the father was able to free himself.

With the help of others, the dad was able to locate the boy under the snow 15 minutes later.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy was flown to a hospital in Chur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

With Post wires