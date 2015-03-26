Suspect IDed in Quebec election rally shooting

A police official has identified the man accused of opening fire and killing one person at a midnight victory rally for Quebec's new separatist premier.

The suspect's name is Richard Henry Bain from La Conception, Quebec. The police official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the suspect has not been charged yet.

Police interrogated the suspect but say his rambling statements in French and English have yielded no immediate motive for the shooting.

Quebec provincial police earlier Wednesday said a masked gunman wearing a bathrobe opened fire just outside the building where Pauline Marois of the separatist Parti Quebecois was giving her victory speech.

The gunman was heard shouting "The English are waking up!" in French as police dragged him away.