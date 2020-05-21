Expand / Collapse search
Stampede for coronavirus aid leaves 3 dead in Sri Lanka

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Three women were trampled to death in Sri Lanka Thursday during a stampede that erupted while aid was being distributed to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne says the incident in the country’s capital of Colombo also left a few more people injured, while several were hospitalized.

He added that police arrested six individuals who organized the aid distribution.

A Sri Lankan police officer in protective suit directs porters outside a market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 11.

A Sri Lankan police officer in protective suit directs porters outside a market place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on May 11. (AP)

The handouts were taking place in the Maligawatte neighborhood of Colombo, where most people drive three-wheeler taxis, run mobile kiosks or engage in daily-wage labor for a living, the Associated Press says.

Many of the country’s residents have lost their jobs as a result of its coronavirus prevention measures.

Sri Lanka, as of Thursday, has 1,045 coronavirus cases, with 9 deaths, statistics show.