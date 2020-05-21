Stampede for coronavirus aid leaves 3 dead in Sri Lanka

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Three women were trampled to death in Sri Lanka Thursday during a stampede that erupted while aid was being distributed to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Police spokesman Jaliya Senaratne says the incident in the country’s capital of Colombo also left a few more people injured, while several were hospitalized.

He added that police arrested six individuals who organized the aid distribution.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The handouts were taking place in the Maligawatte neighborhood of Colombo, where most people drive three-wheeler taxis, run mobile kiosks or engage in daily-wage labor for a living, the Associated Press says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many of the country’s residents have lost their jobs as a result of its coronavirus prevention measures.

Sri Lanka, as of Thursday, has 1,045 coronavirus cases, with 9 deaths, statistics show.