Spanish mother angry over having to pay $60 for Barcelona match ticket for 10-month-old baby

A Spanish woman is fuming after football club Barcelona made her pay 54 euros ($60) for a match ticket for her 10-month-old baby even though the seat wouldn't be used.

In a letter to El Periodico newspaper this week, Roso Castellsagues related how she and friends bought six tickets to watch Barcelona play on Aug. 17, but stadium officials told her the baby daughter also needed one.

She said she had to buy another ticket — located elsewhere in the stadium — which went unused.

"Is this the way for the club to take care of its fans?" she questioned.

The club said Friday the incident was unfortunate. Barcelona said that normally club members' children are given free entrance, but for the match in question every fan needed a ticket.