Spanish ‘cannibal’ accused of killing mom, feeding her to the dog

An unemployed Spanish waiter is on trial for allegedly chopping his mother into 1,000 pieces, storing them in lunch boxes and eating them — with the help of his pet pooch, according to a report.

Alberto Sánchez Gómez, 28, who was arrested in February 2019, admitted in court Wednesday that he heard voices telling him to kill his mother, Maria Soledad Gómez, 68, as he watched TV in their Madrid apartment, the Sun reported.

He said the voices were those of neighbors, acquaintances and celebrities, according to the outlet, but insisted he didn’t have any recollection of cutting up his mother or consuming her.

When officers investigating a friend’s report about the missing woman showed up at his door, he allegedly told them, "Yes, my mother is in here — dead."

"Me and the dog have been eating her bit by bit," he said to police.

Investigators said they found parts of Soledad’s remains in Tupperware containers in their fridge and bones in drawers in the apartment near the capital’s famed Las Ventas bullring.

State prosecutors accused the alleged cannibal of strangling his mother after an argument earlier that year, according to the report.

"The accused then transferred his mother’s body to the bedroom and put it on the bed with the aim of making her body disappear. To do that he cut her up using a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives," the indictment says.

"Once he had cut her body up he would eat bits of it from time to time over a period of around a fortnight, putting some of the parts of her body in Tupperware containers around the apartment and in the fridge and throwing others away in plastic bags," it adds.

Sánchez Gómez, who faces 15 years to life in prison, has undergone a psychiatric exam, the results of which are expected to be outlined during the trial.

Prosecutors also want him to compensate an older brother with 90,000 euros — about $108,000 — for his mother’s loss if he is found guilty of homicide and desecrating a corpse.

"I can’t stop thinking about what happened. I’d been ill for a long time and I took refuge in drugs," Sánchez Gómez wrote in a letter from prison, the Sun reported.

"I’d been hearing voices for a long time and having hallucinations. All this led me to the worst thing that’s happened in my life," he added in the letter, which was published by local media.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.