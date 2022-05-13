Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
Published

South Korea plans to send vaccines to coronavirus-stricken North Korea

North Korea has admitted that at least six people have died from COVID-19 and 350,000 are infected

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
South Korea’s president said Friday the country would offer to supply North Korea with coronavirus vaccines, according to reports. 

A day earlier, North Korea acknowledged the country’s first case of the virus and on Friday said six people had died and at least 350,000 had been infected. Pyongyang called the outbreak "explosive" after it imposed a nationwide lockdown on Thursday. 

For more than two years, the isolated and secretive nation has dubiously claimed it has not had any coronavirus cases unlike the rest of the world. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. have passed one million people. 

NORTH KOREA REPORTS FIRST COVID-19 OUTBREAK, IMPOSES NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN 

South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl waves from a car after the Presidential Inauguration outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. 

South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl waves from a car after the Presidential Inauguration outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, May 10, 2022.  (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

"We will discuss detailed plans for assistance with North Korea," South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol spokesperson Kang In-sun said in a statement, according to Reuters and South Korea’s Yonhap news agency. "President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to provide the North Korean people with COVID-19 vaccines and other medical supplies."

NORTH KOREA LAUNCHES 3 BALLISTIC MISSILES TOWARD SEA OF JAPAN AHEAD OF BIDEN SEOUL VISIT: SOUTH KOREA 

A passerby walks past a screen displaying an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing a face mask on a TV news program in Tokyo, Friday, May 13, 2022. 

A passerby walks past a screen displaying an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wearing a face mask on a TV news program in Tokyo, Friday, May 13, 2022.  (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

The White House on Thursday said it didn’t currently plan to give vaccines to North Korea. 

S KOREA'S MOON CALLS FOR PEACE WITH NORTH IN FAREWELL SPEECH 

North Korea and Eritrea, countries that have refused to accept foreign vaccines in the past, are the only two in the world without vaccines, according to the Washington Post. Rumors in both counties, however, claim that the nations’ wealthy elites have been secretly vaccinated. 

A nurse administers a booster shot of the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine at the H Plus Yangji Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. 

A nurse administers a booster shot of the Moderna Inc. Covid-19 vaccine at the H Plus Yangji Hospital in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.  (SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

North Korea has not asked the south for any assistance yet. 

Yoon was inaugurated on Tuesday and campaigned on taking a hard line with the north. However, in his inaugural speech, he promised dialogue between the two countries would remain open, Yonhap reported.