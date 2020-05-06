Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Kim Jong Un
Published

Kim Jong Un vanished over coronavirus concerns, not heart surgery: South Korea

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 daysVideo

Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 days

The Korean Leader tours a fertilizer factory in his first public sighting in 20 days.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Kim Jong Un disappeared from public view over the past few weeks because of concerns about the coronavirus – not for any heart-related surgery – South Korea’s intelligence agency is claiming.

The disclosure comes after members of South Korea’s parliament were briefed by the country’s National Intelligence Service on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Kim made his first public appearance in nearly three weeks last Friday at a fertilizer factory near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang.

“The NIS assesses that at least he did not get any heart-related procedure or surgery,” Kim Byung-kee, a member of the South Korean parliament’s intelligence committee, was quoted by Reuters as saying. “He was normally performing his duties when he was out of the public eye.”

South Korea says Kim Jong Un is 'alive and well'

South Korea says Kim Jong Un is 'alive and well'

Satellite photos show the North Korean leader's private train at a coastal resort amid conflicting reports on his health; Greg Paklot reports.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“At least there’s no heart-related health problem,” Kim added.

The lawmaker said the North Korean dictator has only made 17 public appearances so far in 2020 — down from about an average of 50 in years prior. The NIS is also attributing that difference to concerns about a possible coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reports.

“Kim Jong Un had focused on consolidating internal affairs such as military forces and party-state meetings, and coronavirus concerns have further limited his public activity,” Kim Byung-kee told the news agency.

Despite the assertions, rumors are still swirling about Kim Jong Un’s state of health.

North Korean media says Kim Jong Un makes public appearance

North Korean media says Kim Jong Un makes public appearance

The report is unconfirmed and no pictures of the event have been released.

DOES VIDEO SHOW KIM JONG UN HAD HEART SURGERY? 

Closer examination of video footage from Kim’s Friday appearance revealed what appears to be a needle mark on his right wrist, a sign medical experts say could indicate that Kim had a “cardiovascular procedure.”

The mark was not present during Kim’s previous public outing on April 11, according to the independent NK News.

Weeks of speculation during Kim’s disappearance led to rumors that he was in a vegetative state. A few outlets even outright reported that Kim had died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Later reports indicated that Kim may have undergone a cardiovascular procedure, possibly a stent insertion or replacement.

Because North Korea keeps a tight seal on information that flows from its borders, Kim’s true state of health remains unclear.

Fox News’ Peter Aitken and Chris Irvine contributed to this report. 