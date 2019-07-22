Expand / Collapse search
South Korea
South Korea says it fired warning shots at Russia warplanes

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
South Korean defense officials on Tuesday said Seoul launched fighter jets in response to "multiple" Russian military planes that entered into the country's airspace.

A country official said this is the first time a Russian military aircraft made the violation and the responding fighters were forced to fire warning shots at the planes.

There were few immediate details, but Seoul’s Defense Ministry said Chinese military planes also entered the country’s aerial identification zone earlier.

