Sources: Algeria's ailing president in French hospital for an undisclosed treatment

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has been admitted to a hospital in France, two sources with knowledge of the matter said Friday.

The ailing 77-year-old leader was admitted to the Clinique d'Alembert in Grenoble on Thursday, the two French officials told The Associated Press. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

Neither official could say why Bouteflika was hospitalized.

He has been hospitalized in France several times, most recently in January for what his office called a routine checkup.

Last year Bouteflika was hospitalized for four months in Paris after suffering a stroke.

Algeria's presidency on Friday declined to comment on Bouteflika's health or his whereabouts.