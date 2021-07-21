UK inspectors find book calling for gays to be executed in Islamic boarding school's library

A Muslim boarding school in the United Kingdom failed a government inspection after a book calling for gay people to be killed was found in its library.

"Participants of the homosexual act should be slained whether they are married or unmarried," the book "Islam on Homosexuality" states, according to inspectors with the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted).

The book was found in the Institute of Islamic Education in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire , and included "sections on punishment of individuals because of their sexuality and views which contradict the rule of law," according to inspectors.

The book also states that "the evil doers should be put to death."

The headteacher of the boys school told inspectors that the book should not have been in the library, but other school leaders said it was for "research" purposes, the Daily Mail reported.

"The school does not meet the requirements of the schedule to the Education (Independent School Standards) Regulations 2014 ('the independent school standards'), the national minimum standards for boarding schools and associated requirements that were checked during this inspection," Ofsted inspectors wrote in their report.

The failing grade means the school must make improvements before the next full inspection, which usually takes place within three years after the failing grade is issued .

Ofsted’s report sparked criticism of the school and the book, with the National Secular Society's head of policy and research, Megan Manson, calling the situation "horrifying."

"It is appalling that a book calling for gay people to be executed could be found in a school library," Manson said, according to the Daily Mail.

"It is even more disturbing that some school leaders appeared to defend the school's decision to make this book available to children."

The school was previously criticized in 2016 after an investigation found students were forbidden to watch television, read newspapers or listen to music. The school, however, has previously received a "good" grade from Ofsted.

The Institute of Islamic Education did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.