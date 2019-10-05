Expand / Collapse search
Six elephants fall to their death trying to save each other at Thai waterfall

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Six elephants plummeted to their deaths in Thailand on Saturday while trying to save each other from a treacherous waterfall.

Officials reported that the incident occurred after a baby elephant slipped over the Haew Narok Waterfall -- or "Hell's Fall" -- in Khao Yai National Park.

Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) said that authorities were called to the scene at 3:00 PM local time when a group of elephants was blocking a road by the waterfall, the BBC reported.

Three hours later, the body of a three-year-old elephant was spotted near the base of Haew Narok. Five other bodies were discovered nearby.

Two other elephants were also found struggling on a cliff edge, and have been moved.

This photo taken by the Thailand Department of National Parks on October 5, 2019 shows a dead elephant at the bottom of a waterfall after it fell to its death at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand.

The waterfall has a history of similar incidents. In 1992 a herd of eight elephants died falling, in a case that was brought to the national spotlight.

According to The Guardian, the waterfall has been closed temporarily following the incident.

Khanchit Srinoppawan, the Chief of the National Park, said the two remaining elephants were being monitored.

This photo by Thai News Pix taken on October 5, 2019 shows a dead elephant at the bottom of a waterfall after it fell to its death at Khao Yai National Park in central Thailand. (Photo by PANUPONG CHANGCHAI/THAI NEWS PIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand Edwin Wiek said the pair may have difficulty surviving, as elephants rely on their large herds for protection and finding food.

The incident could also take an emotional toll. Elephants have been known to display signs of grief.

"It's like losing half your family," Wiek said, "There's nothing you can do; it's nature, unfortunately,"

To date around 7,000 Asian elephants remain in Thailand, with more than half living in captivity.

