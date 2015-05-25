Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Last Update December 4, 2015

Singer burned in deadly Haiti Carnival accident explains how it may have started

By | Associated Press
    Singer Darinus Daniel, whose stage name is "Fantom," from the Barikad Crew music group, talks with journalists from his hospital bed in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2015. Daniel is recovering after being shocked by high-voltage wires during Tuesday's Carnival parade. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery) (The Associated Press)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – A Haitian singer who was shocked by a high-voltage wire during Carnival is giving his account of what may have caused an accident that resulted in 16 deaths.

The hip-hop performer known as Fantom from the group Barikad Crew says a man on their Carnival float responsible for moving power lines moved two of three wires when their float abruptly moved forward.

The singer whose real name is Daniel Darinus was standing atop a speaker. He instantly lost consciousness when he was shocked and the sparks set off a deadly stampede.

Darinus spoke to journalists Wednesday in the hospital where doctors say he is in good condition despite his burns.

The Haitian government said 16 people were killed and 78 were injured in the accident Tuesday.