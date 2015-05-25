Singer burned in deadly Haiti Carnival accident explains how it may have started

next Image 1 of 3

A Haitian singer who was shocked by a high-voltage wire during Carnival is giving his account of what may have caused an accident that resulted in 16 deaths.

The hip-hop performer known as Fantom from the group Barikad Crew says a man on their Carnival float responsible for moving power lines moved two of three wires when their float abruptly moved forward.

The singer whose real name is Daniel Darinus was standing atop a speaker. He instantly lost consciousness when he was shocked and the sparks set off a deadly stampede.

Darinus spoke to journalists Wednesday in the hospital where doctors say he is in good condition despite his burns.

The Haitian government said 16 people were killed and 78 were injured in the accident Tuesday.