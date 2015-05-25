Sierra Leone vice president back home after seeking asylum from US, official says

A government spokesman says Sierra Leone's vice president has returned to his residence after he went into hiding and sought asylum from the U.S., claiming that his life was in danger.

Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana was expelled earlier this month from the ruling All People's Congress party, which accused him of "orchestrating political violence" and trying to form a new party. He denies the allegations.

Sam-Sumana fled his residence this weekend and told The Associated Press he no longer felt safe after soldiers disarmed his security team. At the time, Sam-Sumana was observing a self-imposed quarantine because an employee had died of Ebola.

Abdulai Bayraytay, an Information Ministry spokesman, said Monday that Sam-Sumana's security team is back in place and the vice president has returned home.