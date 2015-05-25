Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 4, 2015

Sierra Leone vice president back home after seeking asylum from US, official says

By | Associated Press
FILE -In this file photo taken on Sept. 25, 2015, Chinese Ambassador Zhao Yanbo, left, stand next to Sierra Leone's president Ernest Bai Koroma, center, and Sierra Leone's Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana, right, during the opening ceremony of the China Friendship Hospital catering for Ebola virus patience in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone’s vice president sought asylum on the United States on Saturday, March 14, 2015, saying he no longer felt safe in the country after soldiers disarmed the security team at his residence. “I don’t feel safe this morning as vice president,” Samuel Sam-Sumana told The Associated Press by phone. (AP Photo/ Michael Duff,File) (The Associated Press)

FREETOWN, Sierra Leone – A government spokesman says Sierra Leone's vice president has returned to his residence after he went into hiding and sought asylum from the U.S., claiming that his life was in danger.

Vice President Samuel Sam-Sumana was expelled earlier this month from the ruling All People's Congress party, which accused him of "orchestrating political violence" and trying to form a new party. He denies the allegations.

Sam-Sumana fled his residence this weekend and told The Associated Press he no longer felt safe after soldiers disarmed his security team. At the time, Sam-Sumana was observing a self-imposed quarantine because an employee had died of Ebola.

Abdulai Bayraytay, an Information Ministry spokesman, said Monday that Sam-Sumana's security team is back in place and the vice president has returned home.