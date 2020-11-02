Shootings in Austria leave several injured, at least 1 person dead

Several people were injured and at least one was killed during an ongoing terror attack from several locations in Vienna, Austria, Monday.

The Austrian Police tweeted that several suspects armed with rifles started shooting at 8 p.m. local time in six different locations.

Multiple counterterrorism sources tell Fox News that Viennese police confirmed six shooting locations with multiple shooters, indicating a coordinated, planned effort.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS VIOLENCE.

Oskar Deutsch, the head of the Jewish community in Vienna, tweeted that the shooting in Seitenstettengasse took place near a Synagogue.

"It cannot be said at the moment whether the city temple was one of the goals," Deutsch tweeted. "What is certain, however, is that both the synagogue in Seitenstettengasse and the office building at the same address were no longer in operation and closed at the time of the first shots."

One suspect was shot and killed by Austrian police.