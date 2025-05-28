Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Spain

Seven migrants drown as boat capsizes at Spain's Canary Islands dock

Overcrowded vessel with over 100 people tipped during rescue operation, two children hospitalized in serious condition

Associated Press
Published
close
2 dead, 19 hurt after Mexican ship collides with Brooklyn Bridge Video

2 dead, 19 hurt after Mexican ship collides with Brooklyn Bridge

Fox News Chanley Painter reports the latest information after a Mexican Naval ship crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. 

Spanish emergency services say four women and three girls died when a small boat carrying migrants capsized while arriving to port at one of Spain’s Canary Islands on Wednesday.

Spain's maritime rescue service, which located the boat some 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) from the shore, said the boat tipped over as rescuers started removing minors as it arrived at a dock on the island of El Hierro.

BABY GIRL BORN ON PACKED MIGRANT BOAT HEADING FOR SPAIN'S CANARY ISLANDS

People being pulled from the water

A view shows emergency services trying to rescue migrants from the water, as a migrant boat capsized as rescuers were escorting it to port in Spain's Canary Islands, in La Restinga, Spain May 28, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a video. 

The movement of people on the boat caused it to tip and then turn over, dumping the occupants into the water, the service said.

Emergency services for the Canary Islands said four women, a teenage girl and two younger girls perished in the accident. One of the girls was found by a rescue diver.

A helicopter evacuated two more children, a girl and a boy, to a local hospital in serious condition after they nearly drowned, the service added.

FIVE ILLEGALS CHARGED IN ALLEGED MARITIME HUMAN SMUGGLING ATTEMPT THAT LEFT CHILD DEAD

Migrants being pulled from the water in Spain

National Police officers rescue one of the migrants traveling in a cayuco that has capsized upon arrival at the port of La Restinga, on 28 May, 2025 in El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain. At least seven women have died, three of them minors, following the capsizing of a cayuco with 180 people on board as it entered the port of La Restinga. In addition, a search is underway for a baby who fell into the sea and two young people are seriously injured. (Europa Press Canarias via Getty Images)

Local media reports said the small boat appeared to be packed with over 100 people. Spanish rescuers and members of the Red Cross pulled people out of the water.

The Spanish archipelago located off Africa’s western coast has for years been a main route for migrants who risk their lives in dinghies and rubber boats unfit for long journeys in the open sea. Thousands have been known to die on the way to European territory.

Nearly 47,000 people who made the crossing last year reached the archipelago, surpassing previous records for a second time. Most were citizens of Mali, Senegal and Morocco, with many boarding boats to Spain from the coast of Mauritania.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aid workers rescuing migrants

One of the migrants rescued after a cayuco capsized on May 28, 2025, in El Hierro, Canary Islands, Spain. At least seven women have died, three of them minors, following the capsizing of a cayuco with 180 people on board as it entered the port of La Restinga. In addition, a search is underway for a baby who fell into the sea and two young people are seriously injured.  (Europa Press Canarias via Getty Images)

The arrivals include thousands of unaccompanied minors.

Some 10,800 people had arrived via the Atlantic to the Canary Islands by mid-May, which was down by 34% compared to the same period in 2024.