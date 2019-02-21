Serbia's openly gay prime minister, partner welcome baby boy

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic’s female partner gave birth to a baby boy, her office announced Wednesday.

The delivery on Wednesday went well and both the birth mother, Milica Djurdjic, and the baby are “doing fine,” a brief statement said.

"Ana Brnabic is one of the first prime ministers whose partner has given birth while in office... and the first in the world in a same-sex couple," AFP quoted her office as saying.

Local media reported the baby's name is Igor.

Brnabic, 43, became Serbia’s first-ever female and openly gay prime minister in 2017, a surprise move in the conservative Balkan country, where same-sex marriage is not recognized and LGBT people often face harassment and attacks.

According to the BBC, Brnabic and Djurdjic met at a gay club in the capital, Belgrade. They have attended public events together such as concerts or exhibition openings.

Djurdjic became pregnant through artificial insemination.

Serbia has not legalized gay marriages but reportedly could soon introduce same-sex partnership as part of changes aimed at bringing the country closer to European Union membership. Same-sex couples are also barred from adopting children, though single people can adopt regardless of their sexual orientation.

Brnabic, a U.S. and U.K.-educated business and marketing professional, is an ally of Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic. Critics have spoken out against her, arguing she has not done enough to bolster LGBT rights in the country.

At a gay pride parade in Belgrade in 2017, Brnabic refused to say if she would like to see same-sex marriage legalized in Serbia.

"I can't give you my personal opinion right now because I'm here as the prime minister representing the Serbian government," she said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.