Croatian woman detained after missing sister's body discovered in freezer: report

Days after the remains of a Croatian woman who vanished nearly two decades ago were located in a freezer, her older sister was reportedly given a one-month detention order by a court in the country on Wednesday.

The order to hold Smiljana Srnec, 45, suspected of killing her sister, Jasmina Dominic, was handed down by a court in the Croatian city of Varazdin, according to The Associated Press.

The decision reportedly stemmed from concerns that Srnec could interfere with the investigation’s witnesses or attempt to flee as the probe unfolds.

Dominic was 23 years old when she disappeared in 2000, according to the outlet. However, the young woman wasn’t reported missing for another five years.

The unit where her body was located on Saturday was located at the Dominic family home in Pavlovec, police previously said in a statement. Srnec was detained after the discovery.

Following the disappearance, Dominic’s relatives told authorities that she’d been living out of the country, police spokesman Nenad Risak said.

"They (family) turned us in other directions," Risak said of the initial investigation. "We checked the house (during the investigation) ... but didn't have information anything could have happened at home."

An autopsy on the remains determined that the 23-year-old was hit in the head at least twice with a blunt instrument, according to Croatian media.

