Sea Shepherd says its founder arrested in Germany

An environmental activist group known for its confrontations with whalers and fishermen says its founder has been arrested in Germany for extradition to Costa Rica for allegedly interfering with a shark fishing boat.

Paul Watson of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society was arrested Saturday in Frankfurt, the U.S.-based group said in a statement Sunday.

Sea Shepherd said Watson is accused of violating of ships traffic during filming of a documentary in 2002. The group said the incident took place in Guatemalan waters, when Sea Shepherd encountered an illegal shark finning operation run by a Costa Rican ship, the Varadero.

Sea Shepherd said it told the Varadero's crew to stop and head to port to be prosecuted. The crew accused Sea Shepherd of trying to kill them.