Scotland ditches green goals after climate watchdog says they are unattainable: report

The Scottish government is expected to ditch its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030, according to reports.

The reality check came after ministers missed eight of the last 12 annual emission targets, with experts claiming it is now impossible for the country to meet the 75% reduction by the end of the decade, BBC Scotland reported.

While the country's final goal of reaching "net-zero" by 2045 will remain, Scotland's government is reworking their climate objectives.

The Climate Change Committee (CCC), an independent public body which provides advice to policymakers, warned that Scotland had lost its lead over the rest of the UK in tackling climate change issues.

The CCC said that red flags were raised last year when ministers failed to publish a plan which was required under the act to detail how they would meet the targets.

Scotland's previous goal was to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030, compared to the UK's target of 68% by 2030.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, previously told the BBC that the target was "too stretching."

"That is a failure of the Scottish government to bring to the Scottish people, and the Scottish Parliament, a climate change plan that is fit for purpose," he said.

"This is the first time, anywhere in the UK, that we've said there's a target that can't be met," he added.