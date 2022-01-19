Expand / Collapse search
Scotland's COVID-19 omicron restrictions to be lifted

Nightclubs will reopen in Scotland

Nightclubs will reopen and limits on hospitality come to an end as all of Scotland's Omicron coronavirus restrictions are lifted next Monday. 

The changes - first introduced to slow the spread of the Omicron variant - will take place from 24 January, as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the country is on a "downward slope" of infections. 

The requirement for table service in hospitality will come to an end and attendance limits on indoor events will also be lifted, as well as restrictions preventing adults from taking part in indoor contact sport

A near-deserted Victoria Street in the center of Edinburgh on New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, 2021, as large-scale Hogmanay celebrations were canceled for the second year running in the city. ( ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Ms. Sturgeon warned the rate of COVID infections "is still high" and urged people to remain cautious in their social interactions. 

She said: "From Monday, we will also lift the guidance asking people to stick to a three-household limit on indoor gatherings. 

