Scientist grabbed, killed by 17-foot crocodile she was feeding

A scientist in Indonesia who was feeding a crocodile died after it jumped up an eight-foot wall and pulled her into its enclosure, according to The Sun.

The scientist, Deasy Tuwo, who was 44, was found by co-workers later after they noticed something odd in the water on Friday. The 17-foot-long crocodile, named Merry, still had Tuwo's body in its jaws, the newspaper said.

After several attempts to retrieve Tuwo’s body, police did so after getting the reptile under control. Officials took the crocodile away on a flatbed truck to a wildlife rescue facility to conduct medical tests.

A colleague of Tuwo said of the scientist: "She was the head of the lab. A quiet person. We're confused about how this happened.” Police said were attempting to make contact with the crocodile’s owner, described as a Japanese businessman who had opened the research facility where the tragedy took place.

Raswin Sirait, Tomohon Police Chief, said: "We are still looking for the owner of the crocodile, besides that we have coordinated with the authorities in the area. I believe the owner must acknowledge this horrible incident.”

"We also need to know if he is legally permitted to own crocodiles and other expensive aquatics in his company,” the chief added. “If there is no permit, he will be detained."