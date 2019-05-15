Expand / Collapse search
Satellite image shows Saudi pump station after drone attack

Associated Press
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs Inc. shows Saudi Aramco's Pumping Station No. 8 near al-Duadmi, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after what the kingdom described as a drone attack on the facility. An oil pipeline that runs across Saudi Arabia was hit Tuesday by drones, the Saudi energy minister said, as regional tensions flared just days after what the kingdom called an attack on two of its oil tankers elsewhere in the Mideast. (Satellite image © 2019 Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A satellite image obtained by The Associated Press shows one of the two pumping stations attacked by drones in Saudi Arabia apparently intact.

The image from San Francisco-based Planet Labs Inc. that the AP examined on Wednesday shows Saudi Aramco's Pumping Station No. 8 outside of the town of al-Duadmi. It's 330 kilometers, or 205 miles, west of the capital, Riyadh.

The photo, taken Tuesday after the attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels, shows two black marks near where Saudi Arabia's East-West Pipeline passes by the facility. Those marks weren't there in images taken Monday.

The facility otherwise appears intact.

The attack came as regional tensions flared, just days after what the kingdom called an attack on two of its oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.