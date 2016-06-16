Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Navy
Published
Last Update June 18, 2016

Sailors aboard USS Harry S Truman: We're fighting Orlando killer's ideology

Greg Palkot
By Greg Palkot, | Fox News
close
A look aboard the USS TrumanVideo

A look aboard the USS Truman

Daily life on the Navy aircraft carrier

The USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean operates thousands of miles away from Orlando. But the brutal killings in Florida, committed in the name of the terror group ISIS, resonated with the 5,000 sailors on board the massive ship.

“What we’re doing here is about stopping that ideology from spreading around the world,” Truman pilot Paolo Singh, who has conducted some 150 missions, told me. “The more we can keep that from happening, the more I’m willing to keep on doing it.”

(Fox News Photo)

In fact, during some seven months at sea, the Truman’s jet fighters have dropped over 1,500 bombs on ISIS targets. During that time, they say, ISIS-held territory has been rolled back.

Reflecting on the Orlando attacks, Bret Batchelder, the Admiral of the Truman’s Carrier Group told us, “I would offer that we keep in mind that the fight that we’re fighting here is against people like that.” He added, “That makes it a fairly just cause.”

(Fox News Photo)

The massive war machine is kept running by a lot of busy, mostly young people, who service the planes, make the meals, and keep the vessel “ship-shape,” including Danielle Outland from Walnut Creek, California.

“We work hard every day, we stay dedicated, we stay strong,” she told me. She went on to say with a seasoned view beyond her 20 years, “Times get tough some times. But you just realize the bigger picture is what we’re doing for the people back home.”

(Fox News Photo)

The Truman was actually extended a month after logging more than 6 months in the Persian Gulf fighting ISIS. The sailors will be back in their home port of Norfolk, Virginia in mid-July. As dedicated as they are, it sounds like they can’t wait to take a break.

When I asked Matthew Simon of Bastrop, Texas, who works to keep the jet fighters flying, if he was eager to get home, he replied with a wide grin, “Oh, yeah. Absolutely. I’m ready. It’s time.”

Unfortunately its not time yet to “call time” on the war on ISIS.

(Fox News Photo)

Greg Palkot currently serves as a London-based senior foreign affairs correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 1998 as a correspondent. Follow him on Twitter@GregPalkot.