Russian warships arrive in Cuba ahead of military exercises, tensions with West over Ukraine

A fleet of Russian warships arrived Wednesday off Cuban waters ahead of planned military exercises in the region as part of what some perceived as Moscow's attempt to show its strength as tensions with the West grow over the war in Ukraine.

The naval ships included three vessels accompanied by small boats. The flagship frigate, adorned with the Russian and Cuban flags, was greeted by 21 cannon salutes. Sailors in dress uniform stood in military formation as they approached the island.

A nuclear-powered submarine was expected to arrive behind them.

"Most of all, the warships are a reminder to Washington that it is unpleasant when an adversary meddles in your near abroad," said Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America Program at the Washington-based Wilson Center think tank, referring to the Western involvement in Russia’s war in Ukraine. "It also reminds Russia’s friends in the region, including U.S. antagonists Cuba and Venezuela, that Moscow is on their side."

Russia is a longtime ally of Cuba and has close ties with Venezuela, another U.S. adversary. The ships are expected to remain in the region through the summer.

Despite the submarine, a senior U.S. administration official told The Associated Press that the intelligence community has determined no vessel is carrying nuclear weapons.

A State Department spokesperson told the AP that Russia’s port calls in Cuba are "routine naval visits." The official acknowledged the military exercises "have ratcheted up because of U.S. support to Ukraine and exercise activity in support of our NATO allies."

Tensions between the United States and Moscow have grown since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Biden administration has provided Ukraine with billions of dollars in military aid to fend off Russian attacks.

Russian military and defense doctrine holds Latin America and the Caribbean in an important position, with the sphere seen as under U.S. influence acting as a counterweight to Washington’s activities in Europe, said Ryan Berg, director of the Americas Program at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"While this is likely little more than provocation from Moscow, it sends a message about Russia’s ability to project power into the Western Hemisphere with the help of its allies, and it will certainly keep the U.S. military on high alert while they are in theater," Berg said.

The Russian deployment is likely a warning to President Biden after he gave approval for Ukrainian forces to strike some targets within Russia using U.S. weaponry, according to Rebekah Koffler, strategic intelligence analyst and author of "Putin's Playbook." Russian President Vladimir Putin is telling Washington, "we can touch you," Koffler said.

"Putin wants to be close to the U.S. homeland at this time when the Russia-Ukraine crisis is on a highly escalatory trajectory – given Biden’s authorization to Ukraine. If something goes wrong and Ukraine strikes critical targets in Russia close to major cities, the Russian military can enable the Cubans to strike targets inside the U.S. or strike U.S. interests," she said.

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom as well as The Associated Press contributed to this report.