Russian war hero 'the Executioner' allegedly ordered troops to shoot him in massive payout scheme: report

One of Russia’s most decorated battlefield heroes was unmasked as the alleged mastermind of a brazen fraud scheme in which elite soldiers allegedly shot themselves – and even their own commander – to collect lucrative combat injury payouts, according to local reports.

Investigators allege that Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolov – nicknamed "the Executioner" for his sniper skills – not only fabricated his heroic acts but also helped his troops siphon nearly $2.5 million in a sweeping military fraud scheme, according to the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

The outlet said a former brigade commander, Artem Gorodilov, was also implicated in the case.

At least 35 officers in Russia’s elite unit, the prestigious 83rd Separate Guards Air Assault Brigade, reportedly sat out of combat and collected almost $40,000 each, the outlet reported.

Frolov has been revered throughout President Vladimir Putin’s three-year war in Ukraine, boasting of surviving five minor and two serious wounds, Kommersant reported, adding that his alleged bravery earned him four "Orders of Courage" – one of Russia’s highest honors – along with two additional medals for valor.

Investigators now allege those wounds were staged. Frolov ultimately admitted he had ordered his soldiers to shoot him deliberately, ensuring bullets missed his vital organs, according to the Russian report.

The scandal erupted last summer when a whistleblower alerted authorities, Kommersant reported. Frolov was arrested in June 2024, followed by Gorodilov a month later, the outlet said, adding that both now face charges of fraud.

In addition, Frolov reportedly kept three captured pistols, a machine gun, magazines with ammunition, several mines and grenades, according to Kommersant. The colonel has been accused of bribery and illegal trafficking in weapons and ammunition, the outlet reported.

According to open data, Gorodilov was also charged with fraud on an "especially large scale," the outlet reported.