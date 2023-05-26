Russian strike on Ukrainian hospital kills 2, injures over 20

Over two dozen casualties were reported at a Ukrainian medical clinic struck by Russian missiles.

The hospital was located in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and was reduced to rubble after the bombardment.

"Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Two individuals caught in the missile strike were killed. At least 23 are reported injured.

"It was a very difficult night. It was loud," Zelensky said. "Dnipro has suffered."

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has seen much variation in aerial weapons and dropped artillery.

Ukrainian investigators have increasingly found instances of Russia dropping older bombs — some around 1,100 pounds — due to their tactical advantage.

The low-tech explosives easily circumvent modern air defenses like the U.S.-made Patriot missile systems that are designed to counter long-range missiles and drones.

Russia's bombs, resurrected from Cold War-era ordnance stashes, have two major advantages over missiles in that they have no propulsion system for air defenses to track, and they remain airborne for barely a minute.

President Biden's administration unveiled a plan to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16, a 4th generation fighter aircraft, in the near future.

The program is part of a larger international effort to provide Ukraine with the F-16s it has requested.

Biden had long resisted providing the high-tech aircraft, fearing that it could lead Russia to escalate the conflict.

Some also argued that the craft could be used for offensive operations, when the U.S. has sought to provide Ukraine with only defensive capabilities.