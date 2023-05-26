Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Published

Russian strike on Ukrainian hospital kills 2, injures over 20

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the incident and gave his condolences, saying 'Dnipro has suffered'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Over two dozen casualties were reported at a Ukrainian medical clinic struck by Russian missiles. 

The hospital was located in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro and was reduced to rubble after the bombardment. 

"Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Two individuals caught in the missile strike were killed. At least 23 are reported injured.

RUSSIA RESORTS TO MASSIVE SOVIET-ERA BOMBS AS UKRAINIAN AIR DEFENSES PROVE A MATCH FOR MISSILES, DRONES

Ukraine hospital bombing

A view of heavily damaged clinic after a missile strike amid Russia-Ukraine war in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 26, 2023. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"It was a very difficult night. It was loud," Zelensky said. "Dnipro has suffered."

The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has seen much variation in aerial weapons and dropped artillery.

ALLEGED PUTIN ASSASSINATION IS ‘FALSE FLAG’ ORCHESTRATED TO BOLSTER RUSSIA'S WAR EFFORT, EXPERTS CLAIM

Ukraine hospital fire fighters

 Firefighters extinguish fire at heavily damaged clinic after a missile strike amid Russia-Ukraine war in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 26, 2023. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian investigators have increasingly found instances of Russia dropping older bombs — some around 1,100 pounds — due to their tactical advantage.

The low-tech explosives easily circumvent modern air defenses like the U.S.-made Patriot missile systems that are designed to counter long-range missiles and drones.

Russia's bombs, resurrected from Cold War-era ordnance stashes, have two major advantages over missiles in that they have no propulsion system for air defenses to track, and they remain airborne for barely a minute.

UK CONSIDERS ‘FIGHTER JET COALITION’ WITH UKRAINE AS ZELENSKYY MEETS WITH PRIME MINISTER

Zelenskyy announces Russian plot to overthrow Moldova

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to media during a press conference following the European Union leaders summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

President Biden's administration unveiled a plan to train Ukrainian pilots on the F-16, a 4th generation fighter aircraft, in the near future. 

The program is part of a larger international effort to provide Ukraine with the F-16s it has requested.

Biden had long resisted providing the high-tech aircraft, fearing that it could lead Russia to escalate the conflict.

A view of heavily damaged clinic after a missile strike amid Russia-Ukraine war in Dnipro, Ukraine on May 26, 2023. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Some also argued that the craft could be used for offensive operations, when the U.S. has sought to provide Ukraine with only defensive capabilities.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com