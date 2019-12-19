Russian security officer shot and killed outside Moscow headquarters, assailant 'neutralized'

A member of Russia’s top security agency was gunned down Thursday near its headquarters in Moscow, officials said.

The Federal Security Service, or FSB, said the shooting occurred at a building directly behind its headquarters on Lubyanka Square. The Health Ministry said that attack left five other people wounded, including another security officer who was badly injured.

The gunfire erupted around the same time Russian President Vladimir Putin was giving a speech at a Kremlin concert specifically for FSB and other Russian security personnel.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the president has been informed of the shooting.

The FSB, which is the main successor agency to the Soviet-era KGB, earlier said the assailant behind the attack had been “neutralized.”

In a video shared on social media, loud shots and bangs can be heard.

Robert Anchipolovsky, an Israeli musician, was on the way to his concert in Moscow when he started filming the street from his car. As he started filming, the shooting began.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I thought it was fireworks and then I saw how police started to fall on the tarmac and crouch down,” Anchipolovsky told The Associated Press.

A motive was not immediately clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.