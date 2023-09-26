Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russian commander purportedly seen in video from state media after Ukraine declared him killed in strike

Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov allegedly appeared at a Defense Ministry conference via remote video, according to Russian state media

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
A Russian military leader declared dead by Ukrainian officials appeared to be seen in a video call on Tuesday, throwing into question reports of his demise.

The Russian Defense Ministry released footage of a military conference on Tuesday purportedly showing Black Sea Fleet Commander Viktor Sokolov in attendance.

Ukrainian officials claimed Monday that Sokolov was killed alongside dozens of other officers in a missile strike that bombarded the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, Crimea. 

The video, which Russian state media claims was filmed on Tuesday, appears to show Sokolov virtually attending a conference chaired by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

RUSSIA PUTS INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT PRESIDENT ON WANTED LIST: REPORTS

Viktor Sokolov during Russian meeting

Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov appears on-screen at a meeting of Ministry officials held by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Tuesday.  (Russian Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Throughout the footage, Sokolov is not heard or seen speaking. 

"As it is known, 34 officers were killed as a result of a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation," Ukrainian officials said Monday, according to translations from the BBC.

UN SAYS RUSSIAN TROOPS TORTURING UKRAINIANS TO DEATH, REVEALS 1 SURVIVOR SUFFERED SHOCKS FOR 'AN ETERNITY'

Viktor Sokolov in video conference call with Russian leaders

Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov, bottom left, was claimed to have been killed in a strike on fleet headquarters in the city of Sevastopol, Crimea. (Russian Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The statement continued, "Available sources claim that among the dead was the commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Many [bodies] still have not been identified due to the condition of the body parts."

Viktor Sokolov appearance after being declared killed by Ukraine

The video that claims to show Sokolov alive following his reported death was released by Russian state media and does not feature the military commander speaking. (Russian Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukrainian military leaders said Tuesday that they were "clarifying" the veracity of reports that Sokolov was killed in the strike.

"According to available sources, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet is among the dead," the statement said. "Many have not yet been identified due to the fragmentation of body parts." 

