Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Russia withdrawing troops after 'heavy losses', proving 'inability to capture key Ukrainian cities,' UK says

Russia once encircled Kharkiv at beginning of the war

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia’s withdrawal of troops from a Ukrainian region that they encircled at the beginning of the war is proving their "inability to capture key Ukrainian cities," the United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense said Thursday. 

In an intelligence update, the Ministry said "Ukrainian forces are continuing to counterattack to the north of Kharkiv, recapturing several towns and villages towards the Russian border." 

"Despite Russia’s success in encircling Kharkiv in the initial stages of the conflict, it has reportedly withdrawn units from the region to reorganize and replenish its forces following heavy losses," the Ministry continued. 

A man drives his car among Russian destroyed combat cars in Vilhivka village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 11.

A man drives his car among Russian destroyed combat cars in Vilhivka village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 11. (Reuters/Ricardo Moraes)

AMERICAN HELD HOSTAGE BY RUSSIAN FORCES SPEAKS OUT 

Kharkiv, in Ukraine’s northeast, is the country’s second-largest city with an estimated population of nearly 1.5 million. 

Destroyed houses are pictured in Vilhivka village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 11.

Destroyed houses are pictured in Vilhivka village near Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, May 11.

"The withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kharkiv Oblast is a tacit recognition of Russia’s inability to capture key Ukrainian cities where they expected limited resistance from the population," it added. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

A damaged Russian tank is seen on a highway to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A damaged Russian tank is seen on a highway to Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

The Ministry says the withdrawn forces "will likely deploy to the eastern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, forming a blocking force to protect the western flank of Russia’s main force concentration and main supply routes for operations in the vicinity of Izyum." 

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted 78 days. 