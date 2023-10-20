Russia says Biden's comparison of Putin and Hamas is 'unacceptable': report

Russia on Friday is blasting President Biden for comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, saying that his remarks during a primetime speech last night are "unacceptable" and "hardly suitable for responsible heads of state," a report says.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments, according to Reuters, after Biden said Thursday that "the assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war, tragedy and brutality inflicted on the people of Ukraine, people that were very badly hurt since Putin launched his all-out invasion.

"We've not forgotten the mass graves, the bodies found bearing signs of torture, rape used as a weapon by the Russians, and thousands and thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly taken into Russia, stolen from their parents. It's sick. Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said.

"Completely annihilated," Biden continued. "Hamas' stated purpose for existing is a destruction of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses Palestinians civilians as human shields and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of that. Meanwhile, Putin denies Ukraine has or ever had real statehood. He claims the Soviet Union created Ukraine."

LIVE UPDATES: ISRAEL AT WAR WITH HAMAS

Peskov said in Russia Friday that "such rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible heads of state, and such rhetoric can hardly be acceptable for us; we do not accept such a tone towards the Russian Federation and towards our president," Reuters reports.

BIDEN DECLARES IT IS ‘VITAL’ TO US SECURITY FOR ISRAEL, UKRAINE TO SUCCEED IN WARS

Biden also said Thursday that "History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction -- they keep going. And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we don't stop Putin's appetite for power and control of Ukraine, he won't limit himself just to the Ukraine," he added.