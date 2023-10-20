Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russia says Biden's comparison of Putin and Hamas is 'unacceptable': report

President Biden says Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hamas both want to ‘completely annihilate a neighboring democracy’

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
President Biden: This is vital for our national security Video

President Biden: This is vital for our national security

President Biden makes a pitch to the nation for continued aid to Ukraine and support of Israel against Hamas in Oval Office address.

Russia on Friday is blasting President Biden for comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, saying that his remarks during a primetime speech last night are "unacceptable" and "hardly suitable for responsible heads of state," a report says. 

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made the comments, according to Reuters, after Biden said Thursday that "the assault on Israel echoes nearly 20 months of war, tragedy and brutality inflicted on the people of Ukraine, people that were very badly hurt since Putin launched his all-out invasion. 

"We've not forgotten the mass graves, the bodies found bearing signs of torture, rape used as a weapon by the Russians, and thousands and thousands of Ukrainian children forcibly taken into Russia, stolen from their parents. It's sick. Hamas and Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common. They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy," Biden said. 

"Completely annihilated," Biden continued. "Hamas' stated purpose for existing is a destruction of the state of Israel and the murder of Jewish people. Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses Palestinians civilians as human shields and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of that. Meanwhile, Putin denies Ukraine has or ever had real statehood. He claims the Soviet Union created Ukraine." 

Biden speaks at White House

President Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday, Oct. 19, about the wars in Israel and Ukraine. (Jonathan Ernst/Poo)

Peskov said in Russia Friday that "such rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible heads of state, and such rhetoric can hardly be acceptable for us; we do not accept such a tone towards the Russian Federation and towards our president," Reuters reports. 

Hamas fighter inside Israel during attack

President Biden has compared Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hamas. This image made from undated bodycam video footage taken by a downed Hamas militant and released by Israel Defense Forces shows a Hamas militant walking around a residential neighborhood at an undisclosed location in southern Israel. Israel's military brought together a group of foreign correspondents on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, to screen a 40-minute reel of gruesome footage compiled from Hamas attack on Oct. 7. (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

Biden also said Thursday that "History has taught us that when terrorists don't pay a price for their terror, when dictators don't pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death and more destruction -- they keep going. And the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising."  

Israel Ministry of Defense armored vehicles

Photos provided by the Israel Ministry of Defense show a fleet of armored vehicles provided to the Israeli Defense Forces by the U.S. military on Thursday. (Israel Ministry of Defense)

"If we don't stop Putin's appetite for power and control of Ukraine, he won't limit himself just to the Ukraine," he added. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.