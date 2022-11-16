Expand / Collapse search
Russia says Biden demonstrating 'restraint' with Poland missile strike response

Poland says air defense missile likely responsible for 2 deaths near Ukraine border

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Mariannette Miller-Meeks: US needs to 'get all of the facts' before taking action after missile struck Poland Video

Mariannette Miller-Meeks: US needs to 'get all of the facts' before taking action after missile struck Poland

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, weighs in on escalated tensions between Russia and NATO and Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas' claim that the U.S. southern border is 'secure.'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is praising President Biden’s response to the deadly missile strike in Poland, saying Wednesday that the U.S. leader is demonstrating "restraint" while other countries are acting "hysterical." 

The remarks come after Biden said the missile killing two people in Poland on Tuesday was "unlikely" to have been fired from Russia. Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs earlier said a Russia-made projectile landed near the village of Przewodów, which is near the Ukrainian border, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he called Poland’s president to discuss the "Russian missile terror." 

"Once again, I want to invite you to pay attention to the rather restrained reaction of the Americans, which contrasted with the absolutely hysterical reaction of the Polish side and a number of other countries," Peskov said Wednesday, according to Reuters.  

"Why did this happen? You should probably put questions to Warsaw and ask Polish officials to be more restrained, more balanced and professional when they talk about such sensitive and potentially dangerous topics," he added. 

POLISH PRESIDENT SAYS ‘NO PROOF’ MISSILE THAT LANDED IN NATO TERRITORY WAS FIRED BY RUSSIA 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow Dec. 23, 2021.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow Dec. 23, 2021. (REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina)

Peskov also said while Biden showed "restraint," other countries made "baseless statements" about the missile being linked to Russia "without having any idea of what had happened," according to Reuters.

RUSSIA HAMMERS KYIV, UKRAINE WITH MISSILES, VIDEO SHOWS FIERY AFTERMATH

Biden, when asked by a reporter Tuesday at the G-20 Summit in Indonesia about the missile’s alleged Russian origin, said, "I don't want to say that until we completely investigate -- It's unlikely in the minds of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia." 

President Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday evening following the deaths of two people in Poland by reported Russian-made missiles.

President Biden spoke with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday evening following the deaths of two people in Poland by reported Russian-made missiles. (The White House)

Peskov also said Wednesday that he was not aware of any calls having taken place on an emergency hotline between Russia, the U.S. and NATO set up to prevent a nuclear escalation, Reuters reports. 

Biden, in late September, issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin about infringing on NATO territory. 

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at a news conference in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland, on June 2, 2022.

Polish President Andrzej Duda speaks at a news conference in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland, on June 2, 2022. (AP/Michal Dyjuk)

"America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory. Every single inch," Biden said, directly addressing a camera at the White House. "So Mr. Putin, don’t misunderstand what I’m saying. Every inch." 

Fox News’ Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.