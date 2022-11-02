Russia rejoins Ukraine grain export wartime deal

Russia on Wednesday said it would resume exporting grain under a Turkey-UN brokered deal with Ukraine that secures Black Sea shipping lanes after suspending its participation last month.

The renewed deal will ensure that grains can continue to leave Ukraine’s ports and help stave off global food shortages.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that Russia’s participation in the humanitarian grain corridor deal would "continue in the same way as before."

The commitment to resume the treaty came hours after ships loaded with vital food products like corn, wheat and sunflower meal left Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea Tuesday despite Moscow’s apparent exit from the deal.

On Wednesday Russia’s defense ministry claimed it would once again participate in the treaty after receiving written assurances from Kyiv that it would not use the shipping corridors for military actions against Moscow.

Russia suspended its commitments late last month after it accused Ukraine of hitting its Black Sea fleet off the coast of Crimea with a drone strike.

Ukraine denied the attack and alleged Russia has mishandled its own weaponry.

Russia’s defense ministry Wednesday claimed that Kyiv pledged to the safe shipping conditions "exclusively in accordance with the stipulations of the Black Sea initiative."

Ukrainian officials have not commented on Russia’s claims but, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure, took to Twitter to say Kyiv had received word from the UN that grain exports could resume Thursday, first reported Interfax.

"Black Sea Grain Initiative continues. It is expected that on Thursday, November 3, 8 vessels with Foodstuffs will pass through the grain corridor," he said. "We received confirmation from the UN."

UN officials said there were no shipment plans for Wednesday but that the cargo of 36 vessels was inspected.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.