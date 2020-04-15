Expand / Collapse search
Russia plane crash in Moscow that killed 41 in 2019 seen in new dramatic video

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
New footage shows fiery plane crash in RussiaVideo

New footage shows fiery plane crash in Russia

Investigators released new footage of the Aeroflot Flight 1492 plane crash that has never been seen before by the public. The crash killed 41 people who were on board. The pilot, Denis Evdokimov, was found guilty of causing death by negligence for flying 'in violation of the established rules' after making the 'rough landing' resulting in the fire.

Dramatic video released Wednesday shows a Russian airliner coming to rest on a taxiway after it is struck by lightning and bursts into flames.

A total of 41 people were killed on May 5, 2019, when Aeroflot Flight 1492, bound for Murmansk, was forced to return to Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after the reported lightning strike.

As the aircraft made a rough landing, flames engulfed the jet's rear section and the aircraft skidded down a runway.

Video released Wednesday by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation shows the aircraft coming to a halt on a taxiway before passengers try to escape.

Aeroflot Flight 1492 skidded to a halt at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after it caught fire during a hard landing on May 5, 2019.  (Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation via Storyful)

Several passengers can be seen using emergency exit slides and trying to get away from the plane.

Passengers evacuate from Aeroflot Flight 1492 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport after it caught fire during a hard landing on May 5, 2019.  (Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation via Storyful)

Emergency responders arrive and try to make their way into the stricken aircraft. A total of 40 passengers and one crew member were killed.

Emergency responders arrive after Aeroflot Flight 1492 caught fire during a hard landing on May 5, 2019 at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. (Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation via Storyful)

The plane did not dump any fuel, which is common for flights that have to land soon after takeoff to prevent being overly heavy.

The pilot of the aircraft, Denis Evdokimov, said the plane lost radio communications because of a lightning strike, but it was not clear if that precipitated the emergency landing.

Investigators said Evdokimov was found guilty of causing death by negligence for flying “in violation of the established rules” after making the “rough landing” resulting in the fire.

