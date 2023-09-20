Expand / Collapse search
UNITED NATIONS

Russia assailed by Albanian PM after failed attempt to prevent Ukraine President Zelenskyy from speaking at UN

Prime Minister Rama called out a Russian official's hypocrisy about violating rules over Moscow's stalled invasion of Ukraine that has cost thousands of lives

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama didn't mince words Wednesday while criticizing Russia's attempt to block Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from speaking at the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. 

Rama noted that the notice of speaking orders was given in advance and any objections should have been raised beforehand.

"I want to assure our Russian colleagues and everyone here that this is not a special operation by the Albanian presidency," Rama said, referring to Moscow's wording of its invasion in Ukraine. 

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks in New York at The United Nations Security Council

Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama speaks during a high level Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) (AP)

In response, Vassily Nebenzia, the Russian ambassador to the U.N., said Albania had placed its "political and ideological beliefs above the obligations" of the council. 

Rama quickly assailed Nebenzia and Russia's military ambitions in neighboring Ukraine. 

"I must say that coming from all these lectures of violating the rules in this building is quite an impressive show," he said. "But as far as you repeat it many times that the violation here is about presidential Zelenskyy speaking before the council members, There is a solution for this. If you agree, you stop the war and President Zelenskyy will not take the floor."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at the U.N. Security Council about his country's war with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a high level Security Council meeting during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Wednesday (AP)

Zelenskyy, who was wearing his signature army green shirt, spoke to the 15-member panel for the first time since Russia invaded his country in February 2022. In his remarks, he advocated for help in helping Ukraine fend off Russian forces. 

"Ukraine exercises its right to self-defense," Zelenskyy said. "Helping Ukraine with weapons in this exercise, by imposing sanctions and exerting comprehensive pressure on the aggressor, as well as voting for relevant resolutions, would mean helping to defend the U.N. Charter."

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia seen standing at the U.N Security Council floor

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia arrives for the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) (AP)

Several Western nations have imposed sanctions on Moscow and have provided Ukraine with billions in military assistance. In addition, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly has voted several times to condemn Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. 

