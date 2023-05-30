Russia acknowledges Vatican peace mission as Holy See tries to 'help ease the tensions'

Russia acknowledged the Vatican's diplomatic mission to broker a peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned the Holy See's ongoing peace mission in a statement last week.

"We acknowledge the Holy See’s sincere desire to promote the peace process," the Russian foreign ministry said.

"At the same time, no practical steps have been taken by the Vatican side to organize the trip to Moscow," it added.

The comments were first reported by Russia state-affiliated outlet RIA Novosti.

Last week, Pope Francis officially named Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, an Italian prelate and archbishop of Bologna, as the Holy See's official envoy to Ukraine.

Zuppi is a veteran Vatican diplomat with experience negotiating peace deals during the Mozambique civil war.

The Vatican said of Zuppi's appointment that the cardinal will work towards "reducing tensions of the conflict in Ukraine, in the hope, never given up by the Holy Father, that this could start peace processes."

The Italian cardinal is reportedly working to schedule private audiences with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pope Francis was consistently offered himself as a negotiator and moderator for peace between Russia and Ukraine since the invasion began last year.

The pontiff has met with Zelenskyy in Vatican City, worked with the Ukrainian government to care for displaced Ukrainian children, and hosted Russian Orthodox church leaders for discussion.