Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Italy
Published

Rome implements recycling machine for transit cash

Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Rome has implemented a new initiative aimed to help travelers earn money towards public transportation tickets Tuesday—inserting plastic bottles into an automatic recycling bin.

The city revealed three machines Tuesday, under a one-year test run outside subway stations where passengers could receive five cents for each plastic water bottle they dropped into the bin.

Tourist information hostess Elisa Bulzomi, right, explains to a passenger how to insert a plastic bottle into an automatic recycling bin outside a subway station in Rome, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Tourist information hostess Elisa Bulzomi, right, explains to a passenger how to insert a plastic bottle into an automatic recycling bin outside a subway station in Rome, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP)

RECYCLING PROGRAMS SEEN AS A WASTE IN MANY COMMUNITIES BECAUSE OF HIGH COSTS, INEFFICIENCIES

Paolo Simioni, Rome’s transportation authority president, said that “in a period in which cryptocurrency is talked about, we have plastic currency."

According to Rome’s transportation authority (ATAC), passengers will receive their earnings in accounts partnered by apps “MyCicero” or “Tabnet”, which can later be redeemed for public transportation trips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Substantially, it’s a system in which one recycles, we build customer loyalty and citizens’ virtuous behavior is rewarded”, Simioni added.

Fox News’ Kira Grant and the Associated Press contributed to this report.