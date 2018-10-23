Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published
Last Update 9 mins ago

Rome metro station escalator goes haywire, injuring riders

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
An injured person is seen outside the underground where some of CSKA Moscow supporters were injured in Rome, Italy, October 23, 2018.

An injured person is seen outside the underground where some of CSKA Moscow supporters were injured in Rome, Italy, October 23, 2018. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi)

An escalator at a train station in Italy malfunctioned on Tuesday, reportedly leaving at least 20 people injured.

The escalator at the Repubblica metro station in Rome broke, Italian police said. Emergency officials are responding to the scene.

Most of those aboard the escalator were CSKA Moscow soccer fans, according to local news outlet La Repubblica. Fans were headed toward Rome's Olympic Stadium, where CSKA Moscow was scheduled to play AS Roma on Tuesday.

The escalator reportedly malfunctioned when fans were jumping and singing en route to the match.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @nicoledarrah.