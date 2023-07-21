Retired Canadian Mountie accused of helping China to identify, intimidate target

A former member of Canada's national police force has been charged with conspiracy over allegations that he helped China's government intimidate a person, police said Friday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a news release that retired Mountie William Majcher is accused of helping the Chinese government identify the person targeted in the intimidation. They said that Majcher, 60, used his network of Canadian contacts to get intelligence or services that benefited China.

RCMP Corporal Tasha Adams said Majcher has been living in Hong Kong and works for a firm that specializes in asset recovery. She said he was arrested Thursday night in Vancouver.

Police have not said who was the target of Beijing’s alleged intimidation campaign.

Majcher is charged with conspiracy and preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity, police said.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Earlier this year the Canadian government expelled a Chinese diplomat whom Canada’s spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate an opposition lawmaker and his relatives in Hong Kong.