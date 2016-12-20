Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 20, 2016

Report Reveals Apple Is Working On a Cheaper, Plastic-Backed iPhone

By Eva Dou | Fox News
    Apple unveiled the biggest change to iOS since the launch of the first iPhone in 2007 at the Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday. (Apple)

Word is out that Apple Inc.AAPL -1.44% is working on a low-cost iPhone. So how’s it coming along?

The one question on everyone’s mind was also the one question that Apple supplier Pegatron Corp. wouldn’t address at its investor conference Monday. As Pegatron4938.TW -0.77% obviously knows, keeping Apple as a customer means exercising tact.

But the signs seem to align with a lower-cost iPhone launching this fall, assembled primarily by Pegatron. The Taiwanese contract manufacturer said its sales of non-computing products would grow a whopping 40%-50% in the third quarter from the second quarter, although it wouldn’t discuss its smartphone business specifically.

For the full story visit The Wall Street Journal.

