Report Reveals Apple Is Working On a Cheaper, Plastic-Backed iPhone

Word is out that Apple Inc.AAPL -1.44% is working on a low-cost iPhone. So how’s it coming along?

The one question on everyone’s mind was also the one question that Apple supplier Pegatron Corp. wouldn’t address at its investor conference Monday. As Pegatron4938.TW -0.77% obviously knows, keeping Apple as a customer means exercising tact.

But the signs seem to align with a lower-cost iPhone launching this fall, assembled primarily by Pegatron. The Taiwanese contract manufacturer said its sales of non-computing products would grow a whopping 40%-50% in the third quarter from the second quarter, although it wouldn’t discuss its smartphone business specifically.

