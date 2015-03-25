Report: Moroccan man convicted in plot to attack Milan synagogue, sentenced to 5 years

Italian media are reporting that a 22-year-old Moroccan man has been convicted and sentenced to five years and four months in jail for plotting a terror attack against a Milan synagogue.

The man was arrested in March 2012 after police noted that the suspect had used a Google maps application to case security at the synagogue.

Police have also said that he had visited sites explaining how to assemble explosives and had made references to holy war, or jihad, a term often used by Islamic extremists.

The man, who police said had been living in Italy since age 6, was given a fast-track trial which wrapped up Thursday in the city of Brescia about 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Milan.