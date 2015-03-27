Report: More Killings By Off-Duty Brazilian Cops

SAO PAULO, Brazil -- A government report says the number of killings committed by off-duty police officers in Brazil's Sao Paulo state grew by 50 percent over the previous 12-month period.

The report from the state government says there were 165 deaths in the year ending in August. Of those, it says 101 involved officers who were acting in self-defense or in other "noncriminal" ways.

The report says the number of questionable slayings rose from 26 to 64 for the 12-month period.

A greater number of police officers are moonlighting as private security guards. Officials say some of the shootings could have occurred when they were on the second job.