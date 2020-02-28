Remains of teenager found inside Pakistani zoo's lion enclosure

The remains of a Pakistani teenager were reportedly found inside a lion enclosure at a zoo in Lahore, Pakistan Wednesday, two days after he went missing.

Police said 18-year-old Muhammad Bilal’s family told them he had left his home to cut grass for cattle fodder, according to BBC News.

The deputy director of the Lahore Zoo Safari, Chaudhary Shafqat, told the BBC that people from the village had come by looking for Bilal Tuesday evening but he “told them it was too late and could be dangerous to launch a search in the dark.”

“Bilal went missing Monday and later after his family came asking, a skull and two bones were found inside the enclosure of Safari Park Lahore which had four lions inside,” Shafqat said, according to The New York Daily News.

The blood-soaked skull and some bones in the enclosure were found with ripped clothing that his relatives identified as his.

Tests will confirm the remains are Bilal's and his cause of death.

Officials are also investigating how he ended up in the enclosure.

Bilal worked at the zoo as a gardener, The Daily News reported.

Nearly 40 lions live at the safari park, which is the largest and oldest zoo in the country, according to BBC.