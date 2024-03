Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Customs officials in Thailand rescued an entire zoo worth of animals this week in an airport smuggling bust.

Officers in Bangkok discovered snakes, monkeys, chameleons, and a red panda stashed in checked luggage at the city's main airport.

Six men of Indian nationality were arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport following the discovery of the rare wildlife in baskets and bags.

Approximately 87 animals of various species were discovered in the baggage.

Besides the panda and monkeys, authorities discovered exotic parrots, squirrels, and bats.

The wildlife — most likely intended to be sold overseas to illicit buyers, carried in a variety of containers — was bound for Mumbai before police intervened.

The red panda was sealed in a wicker basket, while others were kept in paper wrappings and plastic bins.

The illicit practice of wildlife trafficking has become a big business moving in and out of Southeast Asia.

Animals as large as orangutans are frequently recovered by customs agents in sting operations aimed at fighting the inhumane black market for exotic animals.

Exotic species are often purchased by traffickers for use as pets or to harvest for cuisine or medicine in countries such as China and Myanmar.