©2019 FOX News Network, LLC.

Rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be reopened, Swedish prosecutors say

Swedish prosecutors announced Monday they were reopening a rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Sweden's deputy director of public prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson made the announcement at a news conference in Stockholm. She said that “there is still a probable cause to suspect that Assange committed a rape.”

Swedish prosecutors filed preliminary charges against Assange after he visited the country in 2010.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.