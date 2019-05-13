Rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be reopened, Swedish prosecutors say
Swedish prosecutors announced Monday they were reopening a rape case against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Sweden's deputy director of public prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson made the announcement at a news conference in Stockholm. She said that “there is still a probable cause to suspect that Assange committed a rape.”
Swedish prosecutors filed preliminary charges against Assange after he visited the country in 2010.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.