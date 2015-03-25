Rainstorms batter southern China, killing 33 people and leaving 12 missing; more rain forecast

Chinese authorities say rainstorms that battered southern China this week have killed 33 people and left 12 people missing.

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs website says at least nine provinces have had storms and some flooding and landslides since Tuesday. It says Guangdong province has been hit the hardest with 19 deaths and 11 missing people.

Guangdong's weather service said some areas received up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain in nine hours on Thursday. It forecasts more rain in the coming days and warns of mudslides.