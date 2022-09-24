Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buckingham Palace released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place within St. George’s Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.

"A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," the royal family wrote on Twitter.

The stone, made of black Belgian marble, sits within the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St George's Chapel, Windsor. The brass lettering on the stone reads "George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002", followed by a garter star and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021" on the bottom two lines.

The King George VI Memorial Chapel was built in 1969 after Queen Elizabeth II commissioned it to be the final resting place of her father, George VI. The memorial chapel is an attachment to St George’s Chapel, which was commissioned by King Edward IV in 1475, but the chapel was completed by King Henry VIII in 1511.

Queen Elizabeth's parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002 have all been laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is west of London.

Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, was previously held at the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel, but he was moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel to his final resting place alongside his wife.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96. In 2015, Queen Elizabeth became the longest-serving British monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. The queen's oldest son, Charles, 73, has succeeded her as king.