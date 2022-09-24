Expand / Collapse search
Queen Elizabeth II
Published

Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place revealed in new Windsor Castle photograph

A ledger stone bears Queen Elizabeth II's name and those of her parents and husband Prince Philip.

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Buckingham Palace released a photograph of Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place within St. George’s Chapel following her interment in Windsor on Monday.

"A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," the royal family wrote on Twitter.

The stone, made of black Belgian marble, sits within the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St George's Chapel, Windsor. The brass lettering on the stone reads "George VI 1895-1952 / Elizabeth 1900-2002", followed by a garter star and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022 / Philip 1921-2021" on the bottom two lines.

In this image released by the Buckingham Palace, the ledger stone, following the interment of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Sept. 24, 2022 in Windsor, England. 

In this image released by the Buckingham Palace, the ledger stone, following the interment of the late Queen Elizabeth II, is installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Sept. 24, 2022 in Windsor, England.  (Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor via Getty Images)

The King George VI Memorial Chapel was built in 1969 after Queen Elizabeth II commissioned it to be the final resting place of her father, George VI. The memorial chapel is an attachment to St George’s Chapel, which was commissioned by King Edward IV in 1475, but the chapel was completed by King Henry VIII in 1511.

Queen Elizabeth's parents, King George VI, who died in 1952, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002, as well as Princess Margaret, who also died in 2002 have all been laid to rest at King George VI Memorial Chapel, which is west of London

  • Queen Elizabeth funeral
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried by Pall bearers from the Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards during the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Sept. 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.  ((Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images))

  • King Charles Princess Anne
    King Charles III and Anne, Princess Royal depart Westminster Abbey after the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19, 2022 in London, England.  ((Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images))

  • Queen Elizabeth Funeral
    Britain's King Charles III (L) walks beside The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre as it leaves the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022.  ((Photo by Ben Stansall / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images))

  • Queen Elizabeth Westminster Abbey
    King Charles III, Camilla, Queen Consort, Anne, Princess Royal, walk alongside the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II as it departs Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London, England. (Getty Images)

  • Guards in red uniforms carry Queen Elizabeth's coffin
    The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top is carried into Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

  • Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren, including Prince William and Prince Harry, stand vigil
    Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren (clockwise from front center) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Peter Phillips, James, Viscount Severn, Britain's Princess Eugenie of York, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Princess Beatrice of York, Britain's Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall hold a vigil around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II,, at the Palace of Westminster in London on Sept. 16, 2022, ahead of her funeral on Monday.  (AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Phillip, Queen Elizabeth's husband, was previously held at the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel, but he was moved to the King George VI Memorial Chapel to his final resting place alongside his wife.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Sept. 8, 2022, at the age of 96. In 2015, Queen Elizabeth became the longest-serving British monarch, surpassing her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria. The queen's oldest son, Charles, 73, has succeeded her as king.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 