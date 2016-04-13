Puerto Rico police seize $13M worth of cocaine, arrest 4 men

Authorities in Puerto Rico say they have seized $13 million worth of cocaine and arrested four men after a chase off the island's southeast coast.

Police said Wednesday that some of the cocaine was seized from a boat located near the town of Patillas. Police said two Dominican men aboard the boat threw a portion of the drugs into the ocean and were arrested. They said another two Dominican men apparently waiting for the shipment on land also were detained.

Police Chief Jose Caldero told reporters that authorities are investigating whether the cocaine was shipped from Venezuela.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has taken over the case.