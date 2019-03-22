Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

The Americas
Published
Last Update 12 mins ago

Puerto Rico mayor, Trump critic announces run for governor

Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The mayor of Puerto Rico's capital has announced that she is running for governor of the U.S. territory.

Carmen Yulin Cruz is a polarizing figure who became an outspoken critic of U.S. President Donald Trump after Hurricane Maria.

She said Friday that if elected, she plans to hold a constitutional assembly to decide the future of Puerto Rico's political status. Cruz also said she wants to eliminate a federal control board overseeing the island's finances and allow government agencies to declare bankruptcy if needed.

Cruz is a member of the Popular Democratic Party, which supports the island's commonwealth status.

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello of the pro-statehood New Progressive Party has already announced he will seek a second term.

Puerto Rico will hold general elections in November 2020.