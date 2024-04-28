Protesters in Germany call for Islamic fundamentalism: 'Caliphate is the solution'

More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Hamburg, Germany to take part in an Islamist demonstration over the weekend, German media reported.

According to German newspaper Die Welt, the demonstration took place in the Steindamm neighborhood of Hamburg on Saturday afternoon.

Muslim protesters carried a variety of signs in support of Islamic fundamentalism. One of the signs read "Kalifat ist die Lösung," which translates to, "Caliphate is the solution."

The protesters also yelled "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is great," in Arabic. Hamburg police told Die Welt that there were roughly 1,100 participants.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS FLOOD DC STREETS, TAKE AIM AT WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER: 'SHAME ON YOU!'

The protest was reportedly organized by a group called Muslim Interaktiv. According to the organization's social media, the protest was meant to stand against the "demoniz[ation of] all Islamic life in Germany."

"We will raise our voices together, inshallah," a translated post on X read. "Together against Islamophobic reporting, both in recent weeks and in recent months."

The Hamburg protests came as anti-Israel protests have intensified across the world, while the Israel-Hamas war inches towards its eighth month. In the U.S., protesters at Columbia University, Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin and other schools have set up tents on their universities' quads as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS CONTINUE NATIONWIDE DISRUPTIONS WITH ESCALATIONS AT USC, HARVARD AND COLUMBIA

The war began on October 7, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Around 1,200 Israeli civilians were killed, igniting a fierce response from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Israel's military response has been criticized by anti-war groups for exacerbating a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which IDF supporters have blamed on Hamas. In December, police in Berlin banned a pro-Palestinian rally planned for New Year's Eve out of fear of potential chaos and crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The situation is emotional," Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said at the time. "An influx of troublemakers is to be expected who could use the meeting to commit crimes. No meeting leader could keep such a development under control. That's why the police banned the demonstration."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.