Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World

Protesters in Germany call for Islamic fundamentalism: 'Caliphate is the solution'

1,100 protesters gathered at a Islamist rally in Germany, amid worldwide anti-Israel demonstrations

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Anti-Israel students protest, yell 'Pigs go home!' at Indiana University Video

Anti-Israel students protest, yell 'Pigs go home!' at Indiana University

More than 50 police officers were present at a pro-Palestinian rally at Indiana University in Bloomington, where students were observed shouting at authorities and standing their ground. (Source: WXIN)

More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Hamburg, Germany to take part in an Islamist demonstration over the weekend, German media reported.

According to German newspaper Die Welt, the demonstration took place in the Steindamm neighborhood of Hamburg on Saturday afternoon.

Muslim protesters carried a variety of signs in support of Islamic fundamentalism. One of the signs read "Kalifat ist die Lösung," which translates to, "Caliphate is the solution."

The protesters also yelled "Allahu Akbar," meaning "God is great," in Arabic. Hamburg police told Die Welt that there were roughly 1,100 participants.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS FLOOD DC STREETS, TAKE AIM AT WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' DINNER: 'SHAME ON YOU!'

"Caliphate is the solution" sign

Participants in an Islamist demonstration hold up a poster with the slogan "Caliphate is the solution." (Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The protest was reportedly organized by a group called Muslim Interaktiv. According to the organization's social media, the protest was meant to stand against the "demoniz[ation of] all Islamic life in Germany."

"We will raise our voices together, inshallah," a translated post on X read. "Together against Islamophobic reporting, both in recent weeks and in recent months."

The Hamburg protests came as anti-Israel protests have intensified across the world, while the Israel-Hamas war inches towards its eighth month. In the U.S., protesters at Columbia University, Harvard University, University of Texas at Austin and other schools have set up tents on their universities' quads as a sign of solidarity with Palestinians.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS CONTINUE NATIONWIDE DISRUPTIONS WITH ESCALATIONS AT USC, HARVARD AND COLUMBIA

Protesters standing behind Arabic flag

Participants at an Islamist demonstration hold up a poster with the slogan "Andersdenken? Not in Germany" in the air. (Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The war began on October 7, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah. Around 1,200 Israeli civilians were killed, igniting a fierce response from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Israel's military response has been criticized by anti-war groups for exacerbating a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, which IDF supporters have blamed on Hamas. In December, police in Berlin banned a pro-Palestinian rally planned for New Year's Eve out of fear of potential chaos and crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Islamists holding signs in Germany

Participants in an Islamist demonstration hold up posters. (Axel Heimken/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"The situation is emotional," Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik said at the time. "An influx of troublemakers is to be expected who could use the meeting to commit crimes. No meeting leader could keep such a development under control. That's why the police banned the demonstration."

Fox News Digital's Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.